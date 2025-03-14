Now Playing

Riley avoided a fracture to his right hand and is considered day-to-day, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Riley was hit by a pitch in Friday's spring training game versus the Nationals. X-rays came back clean, and it would appear a scheduled CT scan also was negative. Riley might sit out a day or two if he's sore, but he's avoided the worst-case scenario.

