Riley went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, four total RBI and a second run scored in a 9-3 win over the Phillies in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.

Riley opened the scoring with a two-run double off Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning before extending Atlanta's lead to 8-0 with a homer off Joe Ross, his ninth of the year and first in 22 games. Overall, the 28-year-old Riley is slashing .280/.339/.444 with 32 RBI, 30 runs scored and two stolen bases across 245 plate appearances this season.