Riley went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Rays.

Riley got Atlanta on the scoreboard in the fourth after blasting a two-run homer to center. He would then walk and single his next two times up. The 24-year-old has hit safely in seven of his last eight games and will need to continue to pick up some of the slack left behind by Ronald Acuna's season-ending knee injury. For the year, Riley is slashing .279/.362/.478 with 15 homers, 44 RBI, 43 runs scored and a 36:91 BB:K over 359 plate appearances.