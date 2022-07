Riley went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Dansby Swanson has received a lot of attention in recent weeks, and deservedly so, but Riley has also played a big part in Atlanta's surge with his steady bat. Riley now has seven hits in his last three games -- including two home runs -- and is slashing .263/.334/.527 for the season. His 38 extra-base hits are tied for third in the National League.