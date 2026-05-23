Braves' Austin Riley: Reaches base four times Friday

Riley went 3-for-3 with three singles, one walk and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Nationals.

Riley walked and scored in the seventh inning and singled in all three other trips to the plate before Jorge Mateo pinch ran for him in a 2-2 game in the bottom of the ninth. Riley ended the month of April with a .190 average and .588 OPS. He has six multi-hit games and five homers in May, raising his season slash line to .221/.292/.385 with eight homers, 31 RBI, 27 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 16:59 BB:K across 216 plate appearances.