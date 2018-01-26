The Braves officially invited Riley to big-league spring training.

Riley took part in the Arizona Fall League after playing the last couple months of the 2017 season at the Double-A level. The third baseman will get a chance to show the Braves' brass his potential when he faces major-league pitching come spring, and could be in line for a promotion to the big leagues in the latter part of next season if he's able to hold his own. Either way, expect Riley to start the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Gwinnett after slashing .315/.389/.511 over 48 games with Mississippi last year.