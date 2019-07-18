Braves' Austin Riley: Retreats to bench
Riley is not starting Thursday against the Nationals.
Riley is slashing just .159/.224/.295 through 12 games this month, so he'll retreat to the bench for Thursday's series opener as Ender Inciarte (back) -- who was reinstated from the IL on Thursday -- picks up a start in the outfield in his stead. Even with Inciarte back in the fold, the 22-year-old Riley still figures to see the majority of playing time in left field, with Inciarte filling in as the team's' fourth outfielder, per Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
