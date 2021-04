Riley went 2-for-3 with two runs scored Sunday in Atlanta's 13-4 win over the Cubs.

Riley reached base four times on the night, as he was plunked by pitches twice in addition to providing a pair of singles. While Sunday's game was one of Riley's better performances of the season, his lack of power production continues to frustrate fantasy managers. He has yet to record an extra-base hit in 56 plate appearances on the campaign.