Riley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Ehire Adrianza will step in at third base to replace Riley, who is getting a breather for the first time since April 16. The 24-year-old has overcome a slow start to the season to emerge as the driving force of the Atlanta offense over the past three weeks. Since a four-strikeout game May 15 in Milwaukee, Riley is slashing .355/.400/.774 with seven home runs, 15 RBI and 14 runs over a stretch of 17 contests.