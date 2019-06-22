Riley went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 loss against the Nationals on Friday.

The rookie hit his homer in the second to give the Braves an early 2-0 lead, but the Braves added just one more run in the final seven innings. Riley struck out in two of his final three at-bats. He is batting .291 with a .619 slugging percentage, 12 home runs, 34 RBI and 29 runs in 134 at-bats this season.