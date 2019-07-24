Riley is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Royals.

Since Ender Inciarte was activated from the injured list last week, Riley has sat three of six games. It's a tricky situation for the Braves, because they would like to allow their young slugger to work through some adjustments at the plate (hitting .172 with a 41.3 percent strikeout rate in July), but they are also trying to secure a top seed in the NL playoffs. Inciarte is starting in center field, hitting eighth.

