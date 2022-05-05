Waters went 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

The outfielder missed the beginning of the season with a hamstring issue, but after a three-game rehab stint at High-A Rome, Waters returned to the Gwinnett lineup with a bang. The 23-year-old's prospect status has dimmed considerably after a rough 2021, but Waters could still factor into the picture for Atlanta at the big-league level if he can build some momentum, and lower his strikeout rate, at Triple-A this season.