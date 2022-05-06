Waters is day-to-day due to a hamstring injury with Triple-A Gwinnett, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Waters felt tightness in his hamstring Wednesday and has been held out of consecutive games since. The injury is particularly worrisome because Waters began the season on the 7-day injured list with a similar issue. He has been limited to only four plate appearances to this point in 2022, though he has avoided another stint on the injured list to this point.
More News
-
Braves' Drew Waters: Big day in return to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Drew Waters: Cleared to return at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Drew Waters: On shelf with hamstring injury•
-
Braves' Drew Waters: Optioned to minors•
-
Braves' Drew Waters: Scratched with hamstring issue•
-
Braves' Drew Waters: Added to 40-man roster•