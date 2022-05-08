Waters (hamstring) picked up starts Friday and Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett, going 3-for-8 with an RBI between the two contests.

Waters initially picked up the hamstring injury Tuesday, but after a couple days off, he was cleared to make his return to the Gwinnett lineup as a DH. After getting Saturday off, Waters resumed playing center field in Sunday's 6-5 win over Charlotte, so the hamstring injury doesn't appear to be a concern.