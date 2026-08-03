Braves' Duncan Davitt: Shipped to Atlanta

Atlanta acquired Davitt from the White Sox on Monday in exchange for catcher Joey Bart, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

After making his second appearance of the season with the White Sox over the weekend, Davitt was designated for assignment earlier Monday when the team needed to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old righty will reclaim a 40-man spot in Atlanta and is likely to begin his time in the organization at Triple-A Gwinnett. Davitt has spent most of the 2026 campaign with Chicago's Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte, turning in a 6.22 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 64:25 K:BB across 59.1 innings.