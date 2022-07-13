Tarnok struck out four over six innings and allowed one run on two hits and a walk in his Triple-A Gwinnett debut Wednesday after he was promoted from Double-A Mississippi last Friday.

Tarnok earned the bump up to Triple-A after he overcame a brief rough patch in late May and early June to deliver a 1.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB across 23.2 innings in his final six outings with Mississippi. The 23-year-old right-hander is one of Atlanta's top high-level pitching prospects, but a 2022 MLB debut likely won't be in the forecast unless he pushes the door down at Gwinnett and if the big club's starting pitching depth is tested by injuries.