Atlanta will recall Waldrep from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday to start against the Nationals, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Waldrep was promoted to Triple-A last week after posting a 2.92 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 49.1 innings at Double-A Mississippi, and he'll now get the call to Atlanta after striking out 11 batters in six innings during his Triple-A debut. It's possible the 22-year-old right-hander is sent back to Gwinnett following his debut Sunday, though an impressive outing could give him another opportunity to lock down the fifth spot in Atlatna's rotation -- a role the team has struggled to fill since losing Spencer Strider (elbow) for the season.