Johnson (elbow) made his season debut for Single-A Augusta on April 11 and has logged a 3.72 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB in 9.2 innings through his first four appearances with the affiliate.

Johnson returned from Tommy John surgery in just over 12 months, as he was back in action for Augusta after having the procedure in early April of last year. While the 22-year-old right-hander has been able to make bats miss at a high clip in the early going, he's endured some troubles with his controlling his pitches, though that was an issue even before he underwent reconstructive elbow surgery. Johnson is in the midst of his fifth season in the Atlanta organization after he was drafted out of high school in the 14th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.