Atlanta is expected to flip Gonzales (forearm) to a new team in another trade, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gonzales was acquired from the Mariners on Sunday as part of the Jarred Kelenic trade, but it appears his stay in Atlanta will be a brief one. It is not yet known which club will be acquiring the left-hander, but it sounds like Atlanta already has something in the works. Gonzales posted a 5.22 ERA over just 10 starts in 2023 before requiring season-ending surgery in mid-August to address a nerve issue in his left forearm. He is expected to be healthy for spring training.