Arcia went 4-for-8 with two runs scored and four RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Tigers.

The veteran shortstop collected two hits and drove in two runs in each half of the twin bill. Arcia has been on a tear in June, getting held hitless only twice in 12 games while reeling off six multi-hit performances for a .378 (17-for-45) batting average with one homer, five runs and 10 RBI. The surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .331/.383/.470 -- putting him on pace to top his previous career best in OPS by 120 points.