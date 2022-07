Arcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Arcia recently completed a three-game starting streak while Atlanta faced off against a trio of lefty pitchers, but he'll be on the bench for the second straight game while Philadelphia bring another righty (Kyle Gibson) to the bump. The 27-year-old looks as though he'll occupy the short side of a platoon at second base with the lefty-hitting Robinson Cano for the foreseeable future.