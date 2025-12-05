Braves' Osvaldo Bido: Claimed by Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta claimed Bido off waivers from the Athletics on Friday.
Bido flashed promise for the Athletics in 2024 with a 3.41 ERA and 24.3 percent strikeout rate, but he fell off to a 5.87 ERA and 18.7 percent strikeout rate in 2025. The 30-year-old does not have minor-league options remaining and will likely begin the 2026 season in a long relief role with Atlanta, but he could make some starts for them.
More News
-
Athletics' Osvaldo Bido: Used in bullpen Saturday•
-
Athletics' Osvaldo Bido: Poor showing as starter Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Osvaldo Bido: Will start Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Osvaldo Bido: Expected to move into rotation•
-
Athletics' Osvaldo Bido: Grabs three-inning save•
-
Athletics' Osvaldo Bido: Recalled from Triple-A•