Albies (hand) said Wednesday that he's 100 percent healthy for the start of spring training, Reggie Chatman of 11 Alive News Atlanta reports.

Albies missed the final week of the 2025 season after suffering a hamate bone fracture of his left hand, but since the injury typically carries a recovery timeline of around 4-to-6 weeks, the 29-year-old has likely been back to full health for a while. The switch-hitting second baseman said Wednesday that he has something to prove heading into the 2026 campaign, coming off a disappointing season in which he posted a career-low .671 OPS over 157 games. Albies' ability to stay on the field and pile up plate appearances still made him useful from a fantasy perspective, as he delivered solid returns in the counting categories (16 home runs, 14 stolen bases, 74 runs and 74 RBI).