Braves' Ozzie Albies: Bright spot in defeat
Albies went 3-for-4 with two steals and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Mets.
He was just about the only one who made any noise with the bat for the Braves, and Albies has now raised his rookie batting average to .281. His combination of pop, speed and contact already plays well in fantasy, and at only 20 years old, the talented second baseman has plenty of room to develop.
