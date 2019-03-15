Braves' Ozzie Albies: Could lead off against lefties

Albies is a candidate to lead off against lefties this season, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Albies spent stretches early last season as the Braves' leadoff hitter, finding himself in that spot 40 times, though he didn't lead off in a single game in the second half of the year. The switch hitter posted a rather poor .213/.283/.412 line against righties last season but hit an excellent .335/.357/.548 against southpaws.