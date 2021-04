Albies left Friday's win over the Cubs after he was hit by a pitch on the right calf, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Albies suffered the injury in the ninth inning of Friday's contest and was immediately removed from the game. Manager Brian Snitker said that the team would know more regarding Albies' status later in the night Friday. If Albies is forced to miss additional time, Ehire Adrianza could see increased playing time at second base.