Albies went 4-for-6 with a double, home run, four RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

Albies opened the scoring Thursday night for Atlanta with a first inning RBI double and closed it out with a two-run homer in the ninth. This was the 26-year-old's third four-hit game of the year (first since June 4). Albies has produced a splendid year bouncing back from last year's injury-riddled 64-game season. He has slashed .274/.328/.509 with 32 homers and 13 steals over 139 games.