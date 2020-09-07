Albies (wrist) will participate in an intrasquad matchup at the Braves' alternate training site Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Albies' recovery has gone a bit slowly, but he's been making significant strides recently. He was able to resume swinging over the past few days, and Tuesday's intrasquad matchup could be one of his final tuneups before a potential return. A timetable for him to return to the majors hasn't yet been announced, but he could be back on the field soon if all goes well Tuesday.