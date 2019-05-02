Braves' Ozzie Albies: Keeps raking in leadoff spot

Albies went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

The 22-year-old has four multi-hit performances in the last six games, with six of his 10 hits (two doubles, a triple and three homers) over that stretch going for extra bases. Albies is locked in right now -- he's only struck out once in those six games -- and his .292/.344/.573 in 89 at-bats from the leadoff spot figures to keep him at the top of Atlanta's order for the foreseeable future.