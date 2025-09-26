default-cbs-image
Atlanta transferred Albies (hand) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Albies was placed on the injured list Tuesday with a fractured left hamate. Friday's move is purely transactional, opening up a spot on the 40-man roster for Alek Manoah, who was claimed off waivers from Toronto. Albies is expected to be fully healthy in time for training camp.

