Braves' Ozzie Albies: Moved to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta transferred Albies (hand) to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Albies was placed on the injured list Tuesday with a fractured left hamate. Friday's move is purely transactional, opening up a spot on the 40-man roster for Alek Manoah, who was claimed off waivers from Toronto. Albies is expected to be fully healthy in time for training camp.
