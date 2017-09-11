Albies went 2-for-4 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Marlins.

The 20-year-old switch-hitter extended his on-base streak to 13 games with the performance, and Albies now has a .282/.346/.444 slash line in his first 38 big-league games. He's only stolen two bases, but the diminutive middle infielder appears ready to become a fixture at the top of the Braves' order for many years to come.