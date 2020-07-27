Albies went 3-for-6 with a homer, three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 14-1 win over the Mets.

Albies made a big mark in the contest, his biggest hit closing the scoring with a two-run home run in the seventh inning. He had gone hitless in nine at-bats to begin the year. The 23-year-old hit .295/.352/.500 with 24 homers, 102 runs scored and 86 RBI in 2019. He's likely to remain near the top of the Braves' order throughout the season.