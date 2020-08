Manager Brian Snitker said Sunday that Albies (wrist) still hasn't taken batting practice on the field, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Albies recently resumed swinging as he continues to rehab from a right wrist bone contusion. However, his lack of batting practice so far in his recovery signals that he should still require some more time prior to rejoining the major-league roster. Johan Camargo should continue to see increased playing time at second base while Albies is sidelined.