Albies went 3-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Monday's win over the Cubs.

With three long balls in his last five contests, the diminutive second baseman now has 13 homers on the year -- tying him with more noted sluggers Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Mookie Betts and Jose Ramirez for the major-league lead -- and Albies' 28 extra-base hits on the season also tops the NL. He is walking less and striking out more than he did last year in his debut, but given the charge he's putting in the ball when he does make contact, that's both understandable and forgivable. Albies has also started contributing on the basepaths -- after stealing only one base on three attempts through his first 24 games, he's a perfect 4-for-4 in his last 16.