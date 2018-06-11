Braves' Ozzie Albies: Swats 15th homer
Albies went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the Braves' 7-2 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.
After a red-hot start to the season, Albies' average had dipped all the way down to .253 coming into this contest, but he got his first long ball since May 22 with this fourth-inning solo blast off Ross Stripling. He's now at 15 homers on the season, and he showed earlier this year that he can hit them in bunches, so hopefully this is a sign Albies is gearing up to go on another hot streak.
