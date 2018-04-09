Albies went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

The 21-year-old took full advantage of his time at Coors Field this weekend, going 5-for-12 with four extra-base hits (two doubles, two homers) in the three-game set. Albies is only hitting .244 (10-for-41) through the first nine games of the season with one steal, but both numbers should improve as the weather warms up. The question is whether the early power display he's put on will also continue, turning him from a useful three-category performer to a five-category fantasy star.