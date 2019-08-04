Braves' Ozzie Albies: Swipes two bags
Albies went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Reds.
The 22-year-old has been on fire at the plate lately, slashing .320/.382/.540 over his last 12 games, but Saturday's steals were the first for Albies during that stretch. He's now 10-for-12 on the basepaths overall this season, and hitting second behind an aggressive leadoff hitter like Ronald Acuna -- who's been running up a storm since the All-Star break -- could be rubbing off on Albies.
