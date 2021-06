Albies went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Mets.

The second baseman has shifted into another gear on the basepaths in June with six of his nine steals on the year. Albies is also slashing .317/.364/.537 on the month with two homers, 11 runs and 18 RBI through 21 games.