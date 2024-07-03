Lopez came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander blanked San Francisco through four innings but was far from efficient, and when he served up back-to-back solo shots to begin the fifth, Lopez got the hook after 101 pitches (57 strikes). He's walked four batters in two straight trips to the mound, while the 4.1 innings represented his shortest start of the year. Despite the recent stumbles, he still hasn't given up more than three earned runs in an outing in 2024. He'll take a 1.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 87:31 K:BB through 83.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Phillies.