Manager Brian Snitker said Ruiz will play some first base in camp, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ruiz is set to compete with Johan Camargo for the starting job at third base, but adding the ability to play first base could help him break camp with the team in a reserve role should Camargo beat him out at the hot corner. The 23-year-old has only played seven games at first base in his six seasons as a pro, with all of them coming last season.