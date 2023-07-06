Murphy went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Guardians.

The backstop led a 19-hit barrage by Atlanta that saw seven of the team's nine starters record multiple hits, with Murphy's biggest blow being a solo shot off Cal Quantrill in the third inning. The homer was Murphy's third in his last six games and 15th of the season, while the surge has pushed his slash line on the season back up to .305/.397/.580 with 40 runs and 50 RBI in 65 contests.