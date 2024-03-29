Murphy was removed from Friday's game against the Phillies with an apparent left oblique injury, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Murphy swung at a Matt Strahm pitch in the seventh inning before immediately grabbing at his left side. He then walked off the field after a brief conversation with the trainer. Atlanta will have more clarity on Murphy's condition after the game, but it certainly looked like an injury that could result in a trip to the injured list. If that happens, Travis d'Arnaud would be in line for regular catching duties.