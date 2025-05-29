Fairchild was removed from the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Phillies after suffering an apparent finger injury on his right hand, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports. He went 1-for-1 with a walk prior to departing.

Making a start in right field in place of a resting Ronald Acuna, Fairchild was pulled from the contest after he seemingly injured himself while sliding into second base on a steal attempt in the fourth inning. The team hasn't provided an official update on the severity of his injury just yet, but more details will likely come at some point during Thursday's twin bill.