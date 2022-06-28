Smith and A.J. Minter are viewed as the top candidates to pick up saves for Atlanta after closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Jansen has previously missed action during the 2011, 2012 and 2018 season on account of cardiac issues, so he'll likely need medical clearance from doctors before making his return from the IL following his latest recurrence of an irregular heartbeat. According to Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jansen will still able to throw bullpen sessions while he's on the shelf, leaving Atlanta optimistic that he'll be sidelined for only a brief period of time. Before Atlanta signed Jansen this winter, Smith was coming off a 37-save campaign, but his effectiveness has waned while he's moved into a setup role in 2022. Though he's still managed to pick up two saves this season, Smith has seen a sharp downturn in his strikeout rate and an uptick in his walk rate, with his 11.7 K-BB% representing his worse mark since 2012. That downturn in performance may not make Smith the clear top candidate for the closer's role, despite his ample experience in the ninth inning. Minter, meanwhile, has arguably been Atlanta's best reliever this season, as he sports an outstanding 1.69 ERA and supports it with strong peripherals (31.7 K-BB%, 1.92 SIERA). Manager Brian Snitker has yet to reveal whether Smith or Minter will close games while Jansen is out, or if Atlanta will take more of a committee approach to save situations.