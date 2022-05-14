Smith (0-1) blew the save and took the loss Friday against the Padres, giving up three runs on three hits in one inning of relief. He struck out one.

Entering the game in the seventh inning with Atlanta ahead 6-4, Smith served up a three-run shot to Ha-Seong Kim to put san Diego in the lead for good. The southpaw has been tagged for four homers in 13.1 innings to begin the season after allowing 18 in 84 frames over the prior two years, but more concerning for those with fantasy shares in Smith has been his lack of production -- he has zero wins, one save and one hold in 13 appearances to go along with his 4.05 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB.