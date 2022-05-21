Smith struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Kenley Jansen last pitched Wednesday, but he'd worked on four of five days to that point so Atlanta manager Brian Snitker elected to give his closer a little extra rest. Smith has been erratic this season -- his 3.38 ERA benefits from six unearned runs, while his 20.9 percent strikeout rate is almost 10 points worse than 2021 -- but he remains the next man up for saves when Jansen is unavailable.