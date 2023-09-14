Houser (elbow) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Thursday versus the Marlins.

Houser is back in the Milwaukee rotation after missing a couple of weeks due to swelling in his right elbow. He had posted a 5.77 ERA over his last 39 innings (eight starts) prior the IL stint and might be on a limited pitch count in his return outing Thursday against Miami after skipping a minor-league rehab assignment.