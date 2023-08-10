Houser did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk over five innings against Colorado. He struck out five.

Houser got off to a solid start, needing only 16 pitches to get through the first two innings. Things unraveled for him in the fourth, however, beginning with a leadoff home run from Jurickson Profar and ending with a two-run single from Harold Castro before the right-hander was finally able to escape the inning. It was only Houser's fourth time this season in which he allowed at least four runs, though two of those occurrences have come over his last three starts. On a positive note, he's now recorded at least five strikeouts in four of his last five outings.