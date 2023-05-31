Houser (1-1) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits and three walks over 4.1 innings as the Brewers fell 7-2 to the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

The right-hander got tagged for four runs in the first inning before he'd even gotten a second out, and Milwaukee never recovered. Houser walked multiple batters for the first time in five starts, and he'll take a 4.07 ERA and 17:7 K:BB through 24.1 innings into his next outing, likely to come this weekend in Cincinnati.