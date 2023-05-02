Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters before Tuesday's game that Houser (groin) is trending toward making a start soon for Milwaukee, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

McCalvy believes that start could come against the Giants in the upcoming three-game series against San Francisco. Houser threw five innings Friday for Triple-A Nashville in a rehab start while allowing three runs and reaching 80 pitches. It remains to be seen when Houser will rejoin the Milwaukee pitching staff, but those looking for help in pitching categories could add Houser as a potential fill-in.